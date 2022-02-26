The Polish Football Association have said its national team will not play their upcoming World Cup play-off against Russia, with its captain saying "we can't pretend that nothing is happening".

Poland were due to face Russia in Moscow on March 24 in a play-off semi-final for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while Ukraine were expected to travel to Scotland on the same day.

But after reports emerged of explosions rocking Kyiv amid rocket strikes, Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Saturday that national team will boycott the match following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Robert Lewandowski, a Bayern Munich striker who is Poland's all-time highest goalscorer and the country's captain, is among those who backed the move.

The 33-year-old said it would not be appropriate to play against the Russian team when their country is engaging in military aggression.

Fifa were accused of being slow to act when it said on Thursday it would monitor the Ukraine situation after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic jointly said that play-off matches should not be played in Russia.

The Ukrainian FA had also urgently pressed the world's football governing body to remove Russia and its club sides from all international competitions.

“No more words, time to act," Mr Kulesza wrote in his confirmation of the decision on Saturday, as he seemed to acknowledge frustration over the delay.

"Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia."

The boycotted match comes under Path B of the European qualifying play-offs for the World Cup, with the winners due to play Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place in the tournament.

Mr Kulesza said the Polish FA "are in talks with the federations of Sweden and the Czech Republic to bring forward a common position to FIFA”.

Poland has announced that the country will not take the field against a Russian team.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich - who is a member of the Polish national team- shared a post on Instagram which outlined the squad's collective position.

The statement referenced the case of team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv and is still in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which has seen explosions and street fighting as Russian troops advance.

It is the latest declaration of hostility against Russia from the sporting world which has seen the country increasingly isolated on the international stage.

Uefa confirmed the Champions League final would not be held at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg. Credit: PA

A number of tournaments and clubs, including Uefa and Formula 1, have cut ties with Russia over President Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion of his country's neighbour.

Five World Cup skiing events due to take place in Russia have been cancelled or moved, while a number of opposing players have said they do not want to play against Russia's top basketball teams.

It was also announced earlier this week that Paris will host this season’s Champions League final after the conflict led to St Petersburg being stripped of its right to stage the match.