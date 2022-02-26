French Marines patrolling the English Channel area have intercepted a cargo ship sailing under the Russian flag and escorted it to a port in France for an investigation, French officials said.

The interception of the ship, which was carrying cars early on Saturday, was triggered by financial sanctions levied days ago against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Maritime spokesperson Veronique Magnin said it appeared to be the first such action in the English Channel.

The approximately 130-metre ship was headed from Rouen, in France, to Saint Petersburg, Russia, and was stopped near Honfleur, Ms Magnin said.

Customs officials carrying out the investigation were verifying if the vessel is indeed linked to Russian financial interests, the spokesperson said. The process could take up to 48 hours. The French government has given maritime officials the power to intercept vessels suspected of contravening the sanctions, she said.

The US and other Western nations have slapped ever-tougher sanctions on Russia as the invasion reverberated through the world's economy and energy supplies, threatening to further hit ordinary households.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi called Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to make clear the Italian government supports any moves to cut Russia off from the Swift international payment system. The Swift payment network is pivotal for the smooth transaction of money worldwide. The UK has sanctioned more than 100 Russian individuals and entities, with several extremely wealthy oligarchs targeted by punitive economic measures.

Boris Johnson said he will impose personal sanctions against Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister imminently.