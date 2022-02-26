Russian troops stormed towards the capital Kyiv overnight on Saturday, but were met with heavy resistance and fighting by Ukrainian forces, as the country's president vowed to fight on.

Street fighting broke out in the capital, with the Ukrainian military claiming it is successfully fending off Russian assaults.

But the swift movement of the troops after less than three days of fighting further imperiled a country clinging to independence in the face of a broad Russian assault.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a renewed assurance that the country's military will stand up to the Russian invasion

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday morning he said to "not believe in any fake news, I am still here."

He dispelled claims that Ukraine's military would lay down its weapons.

“We will protect the country,” he said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

Watch special ITV News programme as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said on Saturday morning that Russian ground forces and missiles hit the city overnight, with a residential apartment being caught up in one of the attacks.

Footage shows smoke billowing out of a high rise apartment block, which has been left partially destroyed with a chunk of its middle section reduced to rubble.

A residential apartment was among the buildings damaged in Kyiv following a rocket attack on the city on Saturday

Play video

Ukraine's military reported shooting down a Russian transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official.

It was unclear how many were on board, but transport planes can carry up to 125 paratroopers.

A second Russian military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles south of Kyiv, according to two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine.

James Mates reports live from Kyiv and describes the street fighting which broke out overnight, but says what we can tell from certainty is that Kyiv is still firmly in the hands of the Ukrainian government

Play video

The Russian military has not commented on either plane.

The fierce assault on Kyiv followed fighting that pummelled bridges, schools and apartment buildings, and resulted in hundreds of casualties.

City officials in Kyiv urged residents to take shelter, to stay away from windows and to take precautions to avoid flying debris or bullets.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast for the latest expert analysis on Ukraine

US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine's government and replace it with a regime of his own.

With his country confronting explosions and gunfire, Ukraine President Zelenskyy appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. He said the country's future hung in the balance.

“This night we have to stand firm,” he said. "The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”

Zelenskyy was urged to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. The official quoted the president as saying that “the fight is here" and that he needed anti-tank ammunition but “not a ride.”

The Kremlin accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of the embattled Zelenskyy instead of a gesture toward a diplomatic solution.

Firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv. Credit: AP

The Russian military continued its advance, laying claim Friday to the southern Ukraine city of Melitopol.

It is unclear how much of Ukraine is still under Ukrainian control and how much or little Russian forces have seized.

The US and other Western nations have slapped ever-tougher sanctions on Russia as the invasion reverberated through the world's economy and energy supplies, threatening to further hit ordinary households.

Why has Putin invaded Ukraine despite widespread opposition to the move from his own people? Robert Moore explains

Play video

In a tweet on Saturday morning, the Ukrainian president said he had spoken with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"Ukraine is fighting the invader with weapons in hands, defending its freedom and European future," he wrote.

"I believe that the EU also chooses Ukraine."

The diplomatic talks came after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution over night on Saturday, demanding that it stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw troops immediately.

The veto was expected, but the U.S. and its supporters argued that the effort would highlight Moscow’s international isolation.

The 11-1 vote, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.

A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei. Credit: AP

NATO, meanwhile, decided to send parts of the alliance’s response force to help protect its member nations in the east for the first time. NATO did not say how many troops would be deployed but added that it would involve land, sea and air power.

A large boom was heard on Friday evening near Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the square in central Kyiv that was the heart of protests which led to the 2014 ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president. The cause was not immediately known.

Five explosions struck near a major power plant on Kyiv’s eastern outskirts, said Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. There was no information on what caused them, and no electrical outages were immediately reported.

It was unclear how many people overall had died. Ukrainian officials reported at least 137 deaths on their side from the first full day of fighting and claimed hundreds on the Russian one. Russian authorities released no casualty figures.

UN officials reported 25 civilian deaths, mostly from shelling and airstrikes, and said that 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes. They estimate that up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.

Late on Friday, Biden signed a memo authorising up to $350 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total security assistance approved for Ukraine to $1 billion over the past year, but it was not immediately clear how quickly the aid would flow.

Zelenskyy earlier offered to negotiate on a key Putin demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO.

People gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter. Credit: AP

The Kremlin said Kyiv initially agreed to have talks in Minsk, then said it would prefer Warsaw and later halted communications. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said later that Kyiv would discuss prospects for talks on Saturday.

The assault was anticipated for weeks by the US and Western allies and denied to be in the works just as long by Putin. He argued the West left him with no other choice by refusing to negotiate Russia’s security demands.

In a window into how the increasingly isolated Putin views Ukraine and its leadership, he urged Ukraine’s military to surrender, saying: “We would find it easier to agree with you than with that gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and have taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

Playing on Russian nostalgia for World War II heroism, the Kremlin equates members of Ukrainian right-wing groups with neo-Nazis. Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, angrily dismisses those claims.

Putin has not disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine, but Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a hint, saying, “We want to allow the Ukrainian people to determine its own fate.” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia recognises Zelenskyy as the president, but would not say how long the Russian military operation could last.