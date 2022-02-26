Ukraine: Two 'miracle' births in Kyiv as residents shelter from Russian bombing

Amidst the chaos and destruction wreaked from missiles landing on the city of Kyiv, two "miracle" births have given many a cause for hope.While Russian forces continued their assault on the capital city overnight, one expectant mother hiding from the onslaught in an underground shelter went into labour.

Onlookers said her mother's screams prompted Ukrainian police to step in and help, quickly arranging an ambulance to take them both to hospital, despite the perilous conditions outside.

Baby Mia, a healthy young girl arrived safely, in a situation the hospital described as "far from those that life deserves".

Baby Mia was born in a bomb shelter in Kyiv. Credit: Hanna Hopko

The 'miracle moment' went viral on Twitter after it was posted Hannah Hopko, Chairwoman of the Democracy in Action Conference.

She said: "Mia was born in shelter this night in stressful environment- bombing of Kyiv.

"Her mom is happy after this challenging birth giving. When Putin kills Ukrainians we call mothers of Russia and Belarus to protest against Russia war in Ukraine . We defend lives and humanity!"

Mia was not the only miracle to happen in Kyiv overnight. As shells rained down around Starobilsk Multidisciplinary Hospital in Kyiv yesterday, a baby boy decided to make his appearance.

Despite the challenging conditions, hospital staff worked hard to give the new mother and her baby the best of care, in a makeshift ward safe from shelling.

The hospital's maternity ward posted the good news on Facebook, after mum gave birth in the evening.

Staff worked tirelessly to ensure this baby boy arrived safely into the world. Credit: Starobilsk Multidisciplinary Hospital

It said: "Three danger warnings a day. In the morning, shelling of a residential area next to the hospital. Now, somewhere very close to the heavy fire ... in the waiting room - the wounded ...

"Meanwhile, in the basement of the maternity hospital, in conditions far from those that a new life deserves - a loud cry of a newborn ... Boy!"

Baby Mia, a healthy young girl, is cuddled by her mum

Play video

Credit: Starobilsk Multidisciplinary Hospital

Both babies are said to be doing well despite being born into the most difficult of conditions.

Residents were urged to seek shelter on Friday, advice which has continued today as Russian troops continue their advance towards the countries capital.

The countries president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has made a renewed assurances that the country's military will stand up to the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian MP, Kira Rudik, earlier said that Ukrainians are fighting for their families and children, who have been thrust into a world of war and destruction.