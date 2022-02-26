Words by Production Journalist Harry Acton

Ukrainians have been filmed standing up to Russian invasion forces in brave acts of defiance.

Several videos from various parts of the country have surfaced online, showing members of the public confronting soldiers and standing in the way of military convoys.

Their actions mirror the words issued by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying his country will never lay down arms.

'Ukraine's Tank Man of Tiananmen Square'

One man was filmed by onlookers running into traffic, standing in the way of a large Russian convoy, believed to be heading north from the Ukraine-Crimea border.

The short clip, which has been seen thousands of times online, is being dubbed Ukraine's Tank Man of Tiananmen Square.

The person behind the camera can be heard gasping as a Russian truck appears to swerve around the man and into the side of the road.

The Russian convoy continues despite the man's life-risking actions. But his actions echo a sentiment of defiance in the population of Ukraine.

'You're occupiers. You're enemies'

Pictures from @Ukraine_world

Meanwhile a woman in the port city of Henichesk confronted Russian soldiers who had been posted on patrol there.

In the video, she can be seen trying to give sunflower seeds to the Russian soldiers.

Translated, she said: "Take these seeds so sunflowers grow here when you die.

"You've come to my land. Do you understand? You're occupiers. You're enemies. And from now on, you're cursed."

'Shooting and bombing your brothers? I am also Russian'

In Melitopol, a city in the south east of Ukraine, a man was caught confronting Russian soldiers on the street.

Despite the three soldiers being armed, he insults them about President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine.

He can be heard saying: "That Russians decided to send troops here is unthinkable.

"I don't understand who decided to send you! What are you doing here?

"Shooting and bombing your brothers? I am also Russian. I live on the territory of this government.

"Young guys! Just puppets!"