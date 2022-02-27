England will not play any international fixtures against Russia "for the foreseeable future" in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the Football Association has announced.

Meanwhile, FIFA, the international governing body for football, said no international matches will be held in Russia "until further notice". Notably, the FIFA stopped short of excluding Russia from the World Cup, as has been called for by many in the footballing world.

A statement from the FA, meanwhile, said England will refuse to play President Vladimir Putin's country in international games.

The statement, released on Sunday, followed similar announcements by the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic – all future or potential opponents of Russia in World Cup qualifying. The FA’s statement said: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. “This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”

Listen to the ITV News podcast What You Need To Know, for the latest expert analysis on Ukraine

FIFA said that, although it will not suspend Russia from international competition, “additional sanctions” could include “potential exclusion from competitions”.

It stated that until further notice: “No international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with ‘home’ matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators; “The member association representing Russia shall participate in any competition under the name ‘Football Union of Russia (RFU)’ and not ‘Russia’; “No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate.”The escalation of football's stand against the Russian invasion comes on the day President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces be put on high alert.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, the Russian president claimed leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements”, as well as imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia and leading officials.