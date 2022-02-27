President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces be put on high alert, as tensions with the West mount over his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, the Russian president claimed leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” as well as imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia and leading officials.

Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country," Putin said in televised comments.

The order raises the threat Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

Prior to the invasion four days ago, Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by Putin.

The drills saw missiles launched from ships, planes, and submarines, as the Russian President watched on from a situation room in the Kremlin alongside Belarus's leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia maintains around 6,000 nuclear warheads, the most of any country in the world. NATO members France, the UK, and the US are also nuclear armed.

The Russian leader this week threatened to retaliate harshly against any nations that intervened directly in the conflict in Ukraine.

Currently no NATO troops are on the ground in Ukraine, but the alliance is sending support through weapons and aid to the country.