Street fighting in Ukraine's second largest city as Russian troops flounder

Play video

Ukraine claims it has "complete control" over Kharkiv after Russian troops marched on the country's second largest city earlier on Sunday. However, the situation on the ground remains complex. On day four of the conflict, ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers was one of the only British television reporters to reach the city.

He heard from weary Ukrainian soldiers and residents who defied Kharkiv's curfew to catch a glimpse of the street fighting.