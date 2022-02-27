Ukraine's youngest MP arms himself with AK-47 as 'battle for Kyiv has begun'

Ukraine's youngest ever MP is carrying an AK-47 around Kyiv and says Ukrainians are ready to defend their country.

Sviatoslav Yurash has shared images of him with the weapon saying "the battle for Kyiv has begun".

The mayor of Kyiv has said that the capital is still under Ukrainian control, after reports of fighting on Saturday. Vitali Klitschko said the bulk of Russian forces are around twenty kilometres outside Kyiv.

Mr Yurash made an appeal for medical equipment, a vehicle to transport the wounded and blankets on social media.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Friday: "Looking at my AK-47 in front of me, the reality is that Ukraine's citizens are gathering in recruitment stations, we are giving everyone who helps Ukraine fight the chance to do that.

"We are arming people who will be taking that fight to the Russians in every way.

"We are the biggest nation in Europe, we are a nation of 40 million people and we are not going to stand idly by as Russia does as it wants across its borders."

Mr Yurash said he had "very rudimentary knowledge" of how to use the gun but "these are skills you pick up very fast when you are fighting for your life".

After Kyiv, Kharkiv is Ukraine's second largest city. Ukrainian officials claimed they had "complete control" over Kharkiv after Russian troops attempted to storm it earlier on Sunday. Video from Kharkiv showed fighting in the streets as Russian troops approached the city, which is located about 20 kilometres south of the border with Russia.

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers was driving around the edge of Kharkiv on Sunday afternoon and described the situation as "relatively peaceful," giving weight to reports Ukrainian forces had reclaimed the city.