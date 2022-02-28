This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

On Unscripted, Nina Nannar is joined by Thom Sonny Green, drummer for Mercury Prize-winning band Alt-J.

Thom explains what it was like having to shield for much of the pandemic, and also how he'll approach touring while being vulnerable to Covid.

Nina also asks how he feels about their upcoming gig in Moscow, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And Thom reveals the creative process behind new, critically-acclaimed album The Dream.

The drummer also explains how he caught the acting bug - and shares which Hollywood actor he dreams of working with.