How can Britons help Ukrainians following Russia's invasion?

Britons have been asking how to help Ukrainians following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the nation.

The attack, launched on February 24, has seen around 500,000 Ukrainians flee the nation to safety.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Britons not to travel to Ukraine to join the fighting, and help in other ways, such as donating money through the Ukrainian embassy to be spent on weaponry and aid, or to volunteer with organisations helping refugees.

Here are the ways you can help from home.

Donate to relevant charities

If you’re able to afford it, donating money to various charities will go a long way to supporting those on the ground. The Red Cross, UNICEF and the International Rescue Committee are among the reputable non-profits helping Ukrainians.

Write to your MP

The Ukrainian flag flying above 10 Downing Street Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Writing a letter to your local MP can help urge the government to do more to help the nation during the invasion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK following a relaxation of visa requirements, while Mr Wallace has hinted further measures could be announced soon.

Support local journalism

The fact we’re so up to date with what’s happening in Ukraine is largely down to the tireless work of journalists reporting on the ground. The Kyiv Independent, Expres and Sevodyna are all examples of Ukrainian newspapers.

Educating yourself on the history and nuances of the crisis from respected sources before speaking about it online will help tackle disinformation.

Join a peace protest

Demonstrators outside Leinster House in Dublin Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

This might not seem as direct a way to help Ukrainians as, for example, donating money – but it could still have a big impact.

Joining a peace protest (if you are able to do so and feel comfortable being in a crowd) is a public way of showing your support for the people of Ukraine, and putting pressure on those in powerful positions to help those affected.

Donate items locally

Donation points are being set up locally across the UK to help collect items for new arrivals moving from Ukraine to other nations.

According to reports, Leeds Polish Catholic Centre in West Yorkshire collected items such as blankets, clothes, toilet rolls, nappies and toothbrushes over the weekend while the White Eagle Club in south west London also received goods for refugees.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort through the items and pack them up to send them overseas.

Check your local news outlets and social media to see if donation points have been set up in your area.

They are often being established by Ukrainian and Polish community groups and churches in different towns and cities.