Kyiv residents are emerging from a weekend-long curfew, as shelling and blasts were heard in the capital and in cities across Ukraine before dawn.

Shortly after the curfew was lifted, air raid sirens could be heard across the city.

The lifting of the curfew means Kyiv residents will be able to leave their homes and shelters to go to the shops to buy food.

Although shelling was reported overnight in the capital, the explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the start of the invasion appeared to have lessened as the Kremlin's military advances were slowed by an outgunned but determined resistance.

Shelling was also reported in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, an explosion was reported in the city of Cherkasy and a missile is reported to have hit a residential area in the city of Chernihiv.

Russian forces are reported to have taken the city of Berdyansk, a small port city on the country's southern coast which has a small naval base.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the next 24 hours would a "crucial period" for his country, amid the Russian invasion.

It is thought Mr Zelenksyy could be referring in part to satellite images which show a more-than three mile long column of armoured vehicles containing fuel, logistics and armored vehicles, heading towards Kyiv.

Satellite images show a more-than three mile long armoured column containing fuel, logistics and armored vehicles, heading towards Kyiv. Credit: Maxar Technologies

A Ukrainian delegation is due to meet the Russians "without precondition" on Monday on the border with Belarus, although Mr Zelenskyy has indicated he sees little prospect of any meaningful dialogue.

In the meantime, Russian and Ukrainian forces have again been engaged in heavy fighting ahead of the widely expected assault on the capital.

Ukrainian defenders have put up stiff resistance that appeared to slow the invasion, but a US official cautioned that far stronger Russian forces inevitably will learn and adapt their tactics as Russia's assault goes on.

On Monday morning, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted an intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, saying: "The bulk of Putin's ground forces remain more than 30km to the north of Kyiv their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict.

"Heavy fighting continues around Chernihiv and Kharkiv however both cities remain under Ukrainian control.

"Logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to frustrate the Russian advance.

"Despite continued attempts to suppress details of the conflict from the Russian population, the Russian Armed Forces has for the first time been forced to acknowledge suffering casualties."

The sanctions the UK, the US and other nations have imposed on Russia appear to be already having an impact.

By early Monday morning the ruble had already sunk by nearly 26% against the US dollar after Western nations moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.

Sanctions announced earlier had taken the Russian currency to its lowest level against the US dollar in history.

On Monday, the United Nations will hold a rare emergency meeting of its General Assembly.

In a phone call with Mr Zelenskyy on Sunday, Boris Johnson called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "disastrous misbegotten venture by President Putin" and pledged that Britain would do all it could to get more arms to the Ukrainian military. Earlier, Mr Johnson dismissed a dramatic announcement by Vladimir Putin that he was putting Russia's nuclear forces on heightened alert as a "distraction" from the failure of his troops to breakthrough in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said Mr Putin's nuclear order appeared to be an attempt to divert from the fact that his efforts to re-make the post-Cold War order in Europe were failing.

"What's actually happening is that they (the Ukrainians) are fighting back perhaps with more effect, with more resistance, than the Kremlin had bargained for," he said during a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Church in London.

"This is a disastrous misbegotten venture by President Putin."

Despite his pledges to help the Ukrainian community, Mr Johnson has come under criticism after announcing that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK as they flee the Russian invasion. Critics say the government should be doing more to help the refugees.

The government has also said it is fast-tracking plans to tackle "dirty money" and expose foreign oligarchs who launder their wealth through the UK's property market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Putin sent shock waves through Western capitals with his instruction on Sunday to his top military leaders to put the strategic nuclear deterrent on a "special regime of combat duty".

Announcing his decision to raise the alert level of Russia's nuclear forces, Mr Putin cited "aggressive statements" by Western powers and the punitive economic sanctions piling up on his country.

The US said it was "completely unacceptable" while a senior US defence official was quoted as warning the Russian leader had made any "miscalculation... much, much more dangerous".

It came on a day in which much of the world appeared to turn its back on Russia in revulsion at the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

At the same time the expected Russian assault on Kyiv again failed to materialise, while in the country's second city, Kharkiv, the authorities claimed to have successfully driven out invading Russian troops.

Mr Putin's increasing diplomatic isolation is expected to underline a rare emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday at 3pm to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. It will be only the 11th time such a session has been held and is expected to last at least all day.

The UN Security Council will then meet at 10pm. On Sunday, the European Union said it would supply arms to Ukraine while imposing a fresh round of sanctions banning Russian aircraft from the EU airspace and barring the Kremlin-backed media, RT and Sputnik. The Football Association said England would not play Russia for the foreseeable future while FIFA said all Russia's matches must be played in neutral countries without supporters.

Over the weekend the G7 nations agreed to impose sanctions on Russia's central bank while excluding a number of Russian lenders from the crucial Swift system of global payments.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said UK officials were drawing up a "hit list" of oligarchs close to the Kremlin to be targeted with asset freezes and travel bans over the coming weeks.

In his call with Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Johnson said the UK would not only continue to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine but would assist other countries in doing so as well.

It follows a donors conference on Friday where Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain would deal with the logistics of getting equipment into a war zone.

"President Zelensky said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine," a No 10 spokesperson said.