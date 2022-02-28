Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his upcoming concerts in both Moscow and Kyiv in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The former One Direction singer, 30, said his "thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war".

Tomlinson was due to perform at the Stereo Plaza venue in the Ukrainian capital on Monday July 4 before heading to Russia to play at Circus City Hall in Moscow on Wednesday July 6.

Both events have now been cancelled with Tomlinson’s official website showing a "sale paused" message for both shows.

The singer said in a statement posted on Instagram: "Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.

"The safety of my fans is my main priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war."

Unscripted: Listen to the latest episode

It comes as the Eurovision Song Contest announced Russia would no longer compete in the sing-off, saying it would bring the competition into "disrepute".

American rock band Green Day have also cancelled scheduled performances in Russia in response to the invasion.

Tomlinson and his former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – parted ways in 2016 after five years together as one of the world’s biggest boy bands.

Fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, a year before they went on indefinite hiatus.