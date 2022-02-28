More measures to help Ukrainians seeking refuge in UK, defence secretary hints

Fresh measures are expected to be brought in to help Ukrainian refugees escape the Russian invasion, with ministers considering how they can further support those who want to reach the UK.

The European Union announced on Sunday it would accept an unlimited amount of Ukrainians fleeing war, without asking them to apply for asylum first, allowing them to remain for up to three years.

And the UK government, under pressure to do the same, is looking "at what more we can do", the defence secretary told ITV News, after immigration rules were relaxed to allow immediate family members to join Ukrainians settled in the UK.

Asked about the EU's decision, Ben Wallace said "let's have a look at the policy, let's decide how we do this collectively. Government will examine the different options. We've already seen movement from the original policy and we'll look at it as we go".

He also dismissed the Russian president putting his nuclear forces on heightened alert as being a part of the Kremlin’s “battle of rhetoric” rather than a real threat.

Will the UK relax immigration laws further to help Ukrainian refugees? Ben Wallace responds:

Play video

With Western sanctions biting, the Russian central bank was forced to sharply raise its key interest rate to save the rouble from collapse as the war worsened the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The UK gannounced the relaxation of visa rules for immediate family members of Ukrainians settled in the UK after coming under intense criticism over the weekend.

But Labour called for ministers to immediately extend the opportunity to wider relatives before setting out a “broader sanctuary route” to help other Ukrainians.

Mr Wallace said he does not doubt the UK will go further to match the “very generous” schemes that have helped in other conflicts.

“I think what I would say is, you know, our track record so far, both with Afghans and (the) Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) scheme, and indeed with the Hong Kong nationals who were suffering persecution, has been actually very generous,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“So there’s no reason to doubt we won’t continue on that path.”

He said it is not yet clear whether the European Union’s approach will be to support refugees on the border, with the hope they will be able to return to Ukraine soon.

But he added that the UK response will be discussed at a Cobra meeting on Monday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is understood to be preparing to address further measures to support refugees when she takes questions in the Commons on Monday afternoon.

Tom Tugendhat, the senior Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, also anticipated further measures for refugees as being “likely”.

Why has Russia invaded Ukraine and can Putin be stopped?

“I’ve been speaking to ministers this morning and I can tell you there are many who are hopeful that this will be something that’s reviewed in the coming days,” he told Today.

Asked about the EU scheme to grant asylum to Ukrainian refugees for up to three years, Mr Tugendhat said: “I suspect that’s likely to be where we end up, to be honest.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said it is “shameful” for the government to “refuse to even help other relatives in a terrible European war like this”.

Mr Wallace said most Ukrainians in the UK are "actually trying to get back to Ukraine to fight with their fellow countrymen".

It comes after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would support British nationals who chose to go fight alongside the Ukrainian forces against the Russian invasion.

Mr Wallace told ITV News it is a "just cause" but encouraged Brits who want to support the fight to sign up for the UK Army, because joining a conflict is dangerous.

He said: "If you're British and you just want to go and do this, and fight, I would give strong advice that if you want to help in that world - join our armed forces."

He also said the Russian invasion is not going to plan, with its army failing to take two large cities in the north east.

"Overall it is not going to plan and not on time," he said, with "demoralised" Russian soldiers "taking casualties" and Ukraine "pushing them back in many areas".

Mr Putin cited “aggressive statements” from the Nato defence alliance and the financial sanctions imposed in response to his invasion in issuing orders to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons.

Mr Wallace said the UK will "will not do anything to escalate in that area" and takes the threat "very, very seriously".

"But at the moment this is a battle of rhetoric that President Putin is deploying, and we just have to make sure we manage it properly," he told the BBC.

The Treasury is targeting Russia’s central bank with sanctions in a response co-ordinated with the US and European allies.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the move shows the “steadfast resolve in imposing the highest costs on Russia and to cut her off from the international financial system so long as this conflict persists”.

Despite the capital, Kyiv, coming under continued assault, Ukraine has agreed to talks with Moscow and is sending a delegation to the border with Belarus for the meeting.