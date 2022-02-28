Russia hit with more sanctions as all its ships banned from using UK ports
The UK has slapped Russian banks with more sanctions and blocked the export of high end technological equipment to the country, in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
All UK ports have also been told they must not allow any Russian ships to dock, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying "these vessels are NOT welcome here".
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, announcing the latest sanctions, said the UK will “keep ratcheting up our response” to Russia for as long as the Ukraine invasion continues.
She said the latest measures will mean all Russian banks will have their UK assets frozen within days and a second piece of legislation “will ban exports to Russia across a range of critical sectors.
This includes high-end technological equipment”, she said, including marine and navigation equipment which “will blunt Russia’s military industrial capabilities and act as a drag on Russia’s economy for years to come”.
“More legislation will follow in coming weeks in sanctioning Russian-occupied territories in the Donbas, extending more sanctions to Belarus, and limiting Russian deposits in UK banks.
“We will continue working through our hitlist of oligarchs, focusing on their houses, their yachts and every aspect of their lives. In addition, we will be introducing the Economic Crime Bill tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, in his letter to all UK ports, Mr Shapps said the maritime sector “must play our part” in sanctioning Russia.
He said: “From this point onwards, UK ports are asked not to provide access to any ship which they have reason to believe is: Owned, controlled, chartered, or operated by any person connected with Russia owned, controlled, chartered or operated by designated persons flying the Russian flag registered in Russia.
“We will seek to support UK ports in identifying Russian ships within scope of the above and will communicate directly with relevant ports when we identify ships bound for UK ports who fall within scope of the above.
“Further detailed sanctions against Russian shipping are being developed and further details will be shared very shortly.”
Full list of sanctions issued amid Ukraine crisis:
A freeze on all UK assets of all Russian banks
A block on the export of high-end tech equipment to Russia
Prevent all Russian banks from clearing payments in pounds sterling
Legislation will be introduced on Tuesday to prohibit all major Russian firms from raising finance in the UK and prevent the Russian state from raising sovereign debt in the UK.
The government has also imposed a ban on all Russian aircraft, including private jets, from landing in the UK.
All dual export licences on any items that could be used in the Russian military will be suspended immediately.
Within days all high tech exports and exports in the extractives industry (eg, oil refinery) to Russia will be prohibited.
Legislation will be introduced to limit deposits Russian nationals can hold in UK bank accounts.
The UK will work with allies to essentially shut off Russian access to SWIFT international payment system.
The full range of measures will be extended to Belarus given its ties to the Russian state.
Unexplained wealth orders will be strengthened under the economic crime bill which will be brought to Parliament before Easter recess.
A full list of oligarchs personally targeted and who they are: It is understood these individuals will have their assets frozen and be banned from entering the UK.
The oligarchs will be unable to use, move or sell anything of value they own in the UK.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Kirill Shamalov - At just 39 years old he is Russia's youngest billionaire and was formerly married to Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova
Pyotr Fradkov - The 43-year-old head of sanctioned Promsvyazbank, which finances Russian defence industries. He is the son of Mikhail Fradkov, a former prime minister of Russia who was chief of its foreign intelligence service
Denis Bortnikov - The 47-year-old deputy president of government-affiliated VTB bank, for benefiting from or supporting the Kremlin. His father Alexander Bortnikov is head of the Federal Security Service (FSB)
Yury Slyusar - The 47-year-old is director of United Aircraft Corporation, one of the major defence organisations which is also being sanctioned
Elena Georgieva - The chair of the board of Novikombank, a state-owned defence conglomerate that bankrolls Rostec
Gennady Timchenko - One of Russia's richest men with a fortune estimated at £14bn, the 69-year-old oligarch owns Volga Group, a holding company which specialises in investments in energy, transport and infrastructure assets
Boris Rotenberg - He is thought to be one of Putin's oldest friends, having known him since childhood. The 65-year-old billionaire, along with his brother Arkady trained alongside Putin in martial arts before moving into business. The brothers own construction company SGM Group
Igor Rotenberg - The nephew of Boris and the son of Arkady is described in UK sanctions as a “prominent Russian businessman with close familial ties" to Putin. The 47-year-old owns stakes in several Russian companies including the country's toll road operator.