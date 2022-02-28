This video contains distressing images Play video

ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine on the targeting of Mariupol

"Show this to Putin," a doctor tells the camera. "The eyes of this child, and crying doctors."

The medic and his colleagues tried tirelessly to save the life of the six-year-old girl injured by Russian shelling in Mariupol. They were unable to do so.

Her mother sat alone in a corridor outside, sorting the few belongings thrown together as the family raced to the hospital.

The child's father was rushed into ICU too, injured in the same shelling.

Russia claims it is not targeting civilians in Mariupol. For this family and many more, that is hard to believe.