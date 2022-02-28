Several deaths and dozens of casualties have been reported by Ukrainian authorities in the country's second-largest city after being shelled by Russian artillery.

Kharkiv, which sits in northeast Ukraine close to the border with Russia, is still under Ukrainian control, according to officials, but fighting broke out with Russian troops over the weekend.

Numerous videos have appeared on social media of buildings being shelled, while other footage shows significant Russian armour entering the city.

The Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said Kharkiv had been "massively fired on", leaving "dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded".

A destroyed tank seen on a road near the airport in Kharkiv shows the battle for Ukraine's second largest city is "not over", reports ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Play video

In a facebook post, Mr Herashchenko wrote: "This horror should be seen by the whole world! Death to the occupiers!"

In a follow-up post, he said in the past 24 hours at least 44 people had been injured and seven had died. Ukrainian authorities quoted the same numbers.

The state emergencies agency said the casualties could be higher because the damage from Monday's shelling of residential areas is still being assessed.The Russian military has consistently denied targeting residential areas, despite video purporting to show the shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

Mr Herashchenko added: "There is no forgiveness for this! Defeat the enemy with all our might and means! Glory to Ukraine!"

Videos showing the aftermath of the shelling in Kharkiv

Play video

Play video

The fighting has been going on near Kharkiv for days, with an important natural gas pipeline blown up over the weekend by Russian forces, Ukrainian authorities said.

A total of 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and another 1,684 people have been wounded since the invasion began, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday.The fighting in Kharkiv continues as the first attempt at peace talks began on the border with Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire, but it was not immediately clear what President Vladimir Putin was seeking in the talks.

CCTV from an apartment building in Kharkiv shows multiple explosions hit the carpark and walkway outside

Play video

While Ukraine sent its defence minister and other top officials by helicopter to the meeting arranged "without precondition", the Russian delegation is led by Putin's adviser on culture - an unlikely envoy for ending the war and a sign of how Moscow views the talks.

Before the meeting began, Mr Zelenskyy confirmed 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 injured in the days since the Kremlin launched its invasion.

Ukraine said the first round of talks had concluded by Monday evening, but hoped for more going forward.

Listen to the ITV News podcast What You Need To Know, for the latest expert analysis on Ukraine