The world famous Cannes Film Festival has become the latest cultural institution to announce a boycott of Russia. In a statement on Tuesday, organisers said: “Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government.” The move comes a year after Russian filmmaker Kira Kovalenko won the prestigious Un Certain Regard Grand Prize at the festival for her film Unclenching The Fists. Cannes organisers say despite the boycott, they continue to voice support for the artists and filmmakers who are amongst the Russians protesting against the invasion of Ukraine.Some Hollywood entertainment companies have already acted to stop distribution of their films in Russia - notably Warner Bros’ eagerly anticipated superhero film The Batman, due to open there in the coming weeks and widely expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. It will bypass Russia.

The move followed the Ukrainian Film Academy’s calls for an international boycott of Russian cinema and exclusion from European film funding.The Walt Disney Company and Sony have also halted the releases of films in Russia, the country has also been excluded from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has also cancelled upcoming shows in Moscow and Kyiv citing concern over the safety of his fans in this “needless war”.US rock band Green Day, Franz Ferdinand and Nick Cave are among a number of music stars also scrapping concert dates in Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, after a number of UK theatres cancelled shows by the Russian State Ballet of Siberia, the organisation has cancelled its remaining dates here.Russia’s economic, sporting and now cultural isolation grows by the day.