A huge military convoy, stretching for 40 miles, has been pictured heading towards Kyiv as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day and fighting continues.

Currently Russian forces are around 17 miles outside of the capital which they have their sights set on capturing.

There are fears the military equipment such as tanks seen in the convoy could be used to step up the bombardment of the capital, resulting in greater loss of life.

It comes as a regional official reported 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Sunday after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy also posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble on Telegram. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Overnight, Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, saw increased shelling.

Videos showing the aftermath of the shelling in Kharkiv on Monday

On Monday, video from Kharkiv, showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by repeated, powerful blasts.

Several deaths and dozens of casualties have been reported in the city in recent days.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he will open an investigation soon into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

Ukraine's UN representative said that 352 people, including 16 children, had been killed as of Monday in the fighting.

'Everyone from teenagers to old men' battling to defend Kharkiv, ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers reported on Monday's News At Ten

Despite a five-hour session of talks between Ukraine and Russia yielding no stop in the fighting on Monday, both sides agreed to another meeting in coming days.

Ukraine's embattled president, however, said he believed the stepped-up shelling was designed to force him into concessions.

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of the talks that took place, but he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery".

Mr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv remains a "key goal” for the Russians, noting that it was hit by three missile strikes on Monday and that hundreds of saboteurs were roaming the city. “They want to break our nationhood, that’s why the capital is constantly under threat,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

Mr Zelenskyy also branded the attack on Kharkiv a "war crime".

“Kharkiv is a peaceful city, there are peaceful residential areas, no military facilities. Dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people: the Russians knew where they were shooting," Mr Zelenskyy said.

“No one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people."

Fighting has raged in other towns and cities. The strategic port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on,” said Mr Zelenskyy advisor's, Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.

In the seaside resort town of Berdyansk, dozens of protesters chanted angrily in the main square against Russian occupiers, yelling at them to go home and singing the Ukrainian national anthem. They described the soldiers as exhausted young conscripts. “Frightened kids, frightened looks. They want to eat,” Konstantin Maloletka, who runs a small shop, said by telephone. He said the soldiers went into a supermarket and grabbed canned meat, vodka and cigarettes. "They ate right in the store,” he said. “It looked like they haven’t been fed in recent days.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly to Nato’s border with Russia, pledging that Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.

The PM will meet counterparts in Poland and Estonia and visit British troops as he pushes for Western unity in punishing the Russian president for starting a conflict that has taken “hundreds” of lives in only five days.

Prior to his trip to eastern Europe, the Prime Minister urged allies to “speak with one voice” to ensure “Putin must fail”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also embarking on a diplomatic mission as she prepares to address the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Cabinet minister is expected to tell the council that Mr Putin has “blood on his hands” and that he has been “murdering Ukrainians indiscriminately”.

“Putin is violating international law… he is violating human rights on an industrial scale and the world will not stand for it,” Ms Truss is expected to say in a speech urging the West to “isolate” Russia as a result of the war it has instigated.

The comments are due to be made only 24 hours after Moscow suggested it had put the Russian nuclear deterrent on high alert in response to unspecified comments made by Ms Truss.

However, a senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had yet to see any appreciable change in Russia’s nuclear posture.

The ministerial trips come after the UK Government looked to “up the pressure” on the Kremlin on Monday, with fresh sanctions on Russian banks and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urging all UK ports to deny access to Russian flagged, registered or operated vessels.

Mr Johnson, in a call on Monday with world leaders from the G7, Nato and the European Union, stressed the need for allies to continue to provide Kyiv with defensive weapons.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will travel to Geneva Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

As far-reaching Western sanctions on Russian banks and other institutions took hold, the ruble plummeted, and Russia’s Central Bank scrambled to shore it up, as did Putin, signing a decree restricting foreign currency. But that did little to calm Russian fears. In Moscow, people lined up to withdraw cash as the sanctions threatened to drive up prices and reduce the standard of living for millions of ordinary Russians. In yet another blow to Russia's economy, oil giant Shell said it was pulling out of the country because of the invasion. It announced it will withdraw from its joint ventures with state-owned gas company Gazprom and other entities and end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Russia and Europe. The economic sanctions, ordered by the US and other allies, were just one contributor to Russia's growing status as a pariah country. Russian airliners are banned from European airspace, Russian media is restricted in some countries, and some high-tech products can no longer be exported to the country. On Monday, in a major blow to a football-mad nation, Russian teams were suspended from all international games.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, the UK's ambassador said Ukraine is on the brink of a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Dame Barbara Woodward was among those at the UN to accuse the Kremlin of launching “indiscriminate attacks against men, women and children” and violating international humanitarian law.

Barbara Woodward, permanent representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the security council Credit: John Minchillo/PA

The UK permanent representative to the UN told the Security Council that “hundreds of civilians had been killed as a result of the Russian invasion” and seven million people had been displaced, with the figure “rising exponentially”.

Ukraine’s representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told the council that Kyiv was “sitting within Russian crosshairs right now” and that 352 people, including 16 children, had been killed as of Monday in the fighting.

He accused Moscow troops of attacking hospitals and ambulances in a determination to “kill civilians”, adding: “There is no debate. These are war crimes.”

But Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian UN permanent representative, said his country’s armed forces did “not have the goal of occupying Ukraine or harming the local population”.