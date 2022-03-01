You can watch the special podcast recording live from 2pm in the video above

Claims of war crimes have been labelled against Russia in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says civilians were deliberately targeted during the massive bombardment of the second-largest city Kharkiv.

The International Criminal Court is looking to launch its own investigation into the allegations. So what evidence is emerging on this?Our Europe Editor James Mates updates ITV News Presenter Nina Hossain in the latest edition of our podcast What You Need To Know as he reports on the growing threat in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.We'll also hear from Correspondent Lucy Watson, who is in Poland reporting on the mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine, and from our Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt in Westminster on how Britain is ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin.