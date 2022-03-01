Play video

Emine Dzheppar tells ITV News at Ten Presenter Tom Bradby that President Putin "will not stop" without a united response to Russian aggression as she called for a no-fly zone.

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister has told ITV News that Russia "will not stop" invading if the world doesn't step up to protect Ukraine.

Emine Dzheppar urged the world to take a "united approach".

"It is not only about Ukrainian security. If the world is not ready to back up Ukraine by different means, Putin and the Russian leadership will not stop," she said.

The politician told ITV News Russia was focused on "killing civilians" in Ukraine with hospitals, orphanages, ambulances, and homes targeted.

She voiced fears for Kyiv, stressing that if the capital is taken "the control of the country and our government, our heart of the country" is at risk.

"Ukraine needs help today," Ms Dzheppar stressed.

She repeated calls for a no-fly zone above Ukraine to protect the country from Russian warplanes.

"Close the sky. That's the way countries and NATO can protect Ukrainian civilians, otherwise we'll be under severe attacks and thousands of people will die".

