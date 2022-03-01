UK continues to resist visa waiver for Ukrainians but widens refugee scheme

The UK has widened its immigration scheme for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, but is continuing to resist pressure for a full visa waiver that would allow an unlimited number of refugees to enter.

Boris Johnson said Britain could accept 200,000 or more refugees after extending the policy for Ukrainians with immediately family in the UK to include adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings.

And a separate scheme will allow individuals and organisations to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK, even if they do not have immediate family settled in Britain.

Mr Johnson told reporters during his visit to Poland that "very considerable numbers would be eligible" to enter the UK - a "couple of hundred thousand, maybe more".

But Home Secretary Priti Patel, updating MPs in the Commons on the latest immigration changes, said the UK cannot waive visas for people fleeing from Ukraine as it must protect national security.

She said "Russian troops are seeking to infiltrate and merge with Ukrainian forces" and that there are "extremists on the ground" in Ukraine.

She added: "Given this and also Putin's willingness to do violence on British soil, and in keeping with our approach which we have retained consistently throughout all emergency evacuations including in Afghanistan, we cannot suspend any security or biometric checks on people we welcome to our country.

"We have collective duty to keep the British people safe and this approach is based on the strongest security advice."

The home secretary said on Monday anyone with immediate families in the UK would be allowed to live in the UK for 12 months, even if they do not qualify under the current immigration system, so long as they pass security checks.

At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, according EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, and the UK has been criticised for not waiving visa rules for all Ukrainians fleeing the invasion.

The European Union announced on Sunday it would accept an unlimited amount of Ukrainians fleeing war, without asking them to apply for asylum first, allowing them to remain for up to three years.

Previously it had been expected that around 100,000 Ukrainians would be eligible to come to the UK, but that has now risen to 200,000.

Downing Street acknowledged those numbers were "indicative only" as it was "impossible to predict" how many would want to come, rather than stay in countries closer to Ukraine.

The PM's official spokesman said: "We think it is right to have that open offer so that they can bring loved ones and be reunited with them should they wish to make that journey."

The spokesman said the Government would work with the UN refugee agency to identify people on the border and also liaise with councils, the devolved administrations and individuals and organisations who want to be involved.

