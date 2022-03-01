The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague plans to open an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement that the investigation will look at alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion, but added that “given the expansion of the conflict in recent days" the investigation will be opened out to include new alleged crimes.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says civilians were deliberately targeted during the massive bombardment of the second-largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy pronounced the attack on Freedom Square in Kharkiv “frank, undisguised terror” and a war crime.

“This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” he said.

But what is a war crime and what evidence is emerging that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine?

What is a war crime?

A war crime is the serious violation of the laws of war as defined by international customary law, international criminal law treaties, and international humanitarian law.

The Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocols form the basis of modern international humanitarian law, setting out how soldiers and civilians should be treated during war.

The original Geneva Convention was adopted in 1864, and four treaties were added after World War Two in 1949. Two Additional Protocols were adopted in 1977 which expanded the rules, and a third Protocol was agreed in 2005.

The four Geneva Conventions are:

Protect the sick, wounded, medical and religious personnel during conflict

Care for the wounded, sick and shipwrecked during war at sea

Treat prisoners of war with humanity

Protect all civilians, including those in occupied territory

The 1949 Geneva Conventions were ratified by all United Nation states – 196 countries – but the Additional Protocols have not reached the same level of acceptance.

The list of war crimes, as defined under the Rome Statute of the ICC, is long and includes torture, serious injury to body or health, extensive destruction and appropriation of property, and execution of prisoners.

It also bans the use of weapons which cannot distinguish between civilian and military targets, eg. a nuclear chemical weapon, and bans the deliberate targeting of civilian areas – “intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as such or against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities”.

Kharkiv's Freedom Square was hit by a Russian missile strike. Credit: AP

What evidence is emerging that war crimes have been committed by Russia?

Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was rocked by a missile attack on its city centre on Tuesday and there have been reports of shelling in other civilian areas of Ukraine, but as Kerry Simpson, Professor of International Law of the London School of Economics, explains “it’s very difficult to work out precisely what’s happening”.

He continues: “There are a few incidents that have raised alarm bells, the attack on Kharkiv looks as if it could conceivably breach that standard of distinction, but really it’s awfully difficult to tell at this point.

“It looks to me as if the Russians are not indiscriminately shelling city centres, in a way that often occurs during war, so I think we have to pause a little before we can work out whether there’s been the kind of systematic attack on civilians that would take us into the area of crimes against humanity.”

When do you establish whether war crimes have been committed?

Establishing whether war crimes have been carried out is something that tends to happen after war is over when all the evidence has been gathered, ITV News Europe Editor James Mates explains.

The Nürnberg trials, in which former leaders of Nazi Germany were prosecuted for war crimes happened after the conclusion of World War Two, as did the Tokyo trials, which tried leaders of the Empire of Japan for war crimes leading up to and during World War Two.

An investigation into whether war crimes have taken place is a lengthy process, in which all the evidence has to be forensically analysed before that judgement can be made, Prof Simpson explains.

The ICC will first look at visual evidence e.g video and pictures, and if the situation in Ukraine stabilises then the ICC will be invited to begin in-country investigations, however this is dependent on Ukraine retaining control.

“The outcome of any legal proceedings rather hinges on the outcome of the war in this case, given that the Russians are not going to invite the ICC in to investigate their own war crimes,” Prof Simpson adds.

What are the sanctions/consequences of war crimes?

At the conclusion of the Nürnberg trials in 1945, former leaders of Nazi Germany were either acquitted, sentenced to lengthy prison terms or sentenced to death.

Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadžić was found guilty of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Bosnian War and sentenced to 40 years in prison and Théoneste Bagosora who played a key role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide was sentenced to life imprisonment by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Could President Vladimir Putin ever stand trial?

Prof Simpson says never say never.

“No one predicted that Slobodan Milošević would end up in the international criminal tribunal in the Hague in 2000s, no one thought that General Pinochet would end up being subject to extradition proceedings in a British court in 1990, in 1999 no one predicted that Adolf Eichmann would be abducted by the Israelis from Buenos Aires and then stand trial in Jerusalem.

“So it’s a law of unintended consequences, international law and if an indictment is issued, there’s always an outside chance that someone would be brought before court.”