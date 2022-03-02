Russian paratroopers attack Kharkiv, Ukrainian military reports

Russian paratroopers are reported to have landed in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as the invasion enters its seventh day.

According to the Ukrainian military, the aerial assault began just as air raid sirens were starting to sound in Kharkiv and the surrounding region.

The statement adds that the Russian troops attacked a regional military hospital, and that fighting is ongoing.

Kharkiv has come under a sustained attack in recent days, including on Tuesday when a missile hit a local government building in the city's centre.

While Ukraine's defence minister said dozens of residents in the city, including children, were killed when a Russian strategic bomber fired 16 guided missiles toward a residential area on Monday. The deaths could not immediately be verified.

On Tuesday's News At Ten, ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers reported from Kharkiv and the missile strike that hit at the heart of Ukraine's second-largest city

It comes as more talks between Russia and Ukraine are planned for Wednesday, following an initial round on Monday.

Meanwhile a 40-mile long convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles continues to advance slowly on Kyiv, the capital city of nearly three million people.

The convoy is around 15 miles from the capital and there are fears the military equipment could be used to step up the bombardment of the capital, resulting in greater loss of life.

A 40 mile-long convoy of Russian troops near Invankiv, heading to Kyiv, was captured in satellite images Credit: Maxar Technologies

Heavy fighting is also underway in Kherson, with the city's mayor saying on local radio that Russian forces has captured the city's railway station and port.

Reports suggest Kherson has fallen to Russian forces after the Ukrainian military surrendered in a bit to prevent civilian casualties, however, this could not immediately be verified.

On Tuesday's News At Ten, ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers explained how Russian tactics have changed, and they are targeting infrastructure of the state, but Ukrainians are not backing down in the face of Russian aggression

In an update on Wednesday morning, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia's gains in the last 24 hours had "limited" due to "a combination of logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance".

The MoD added that heavy Russian artillery and airstrikes continue to be carried out on the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol, and that more than 660,000 Ukrainians have been displaced by the invasion.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's attack on Ukraine a blatant campaign of terror.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Mr Zelenskyy vowed after the bloodshed on the central square in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and the deadly bombing of a TV tower in the capital.

The invading forces also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

The City Hall building in the central square in Kharkiv was attacked Credit: Pavel Dorogoy/AP

Day six of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by the sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea.

As the fighting in Ukraine raged, the death toll remained unclear. President Zelenskyy claimed on Wednesday that about 6,000 Russians soldiers were killed during the first week of the war. His claim comes after a senior Western intelligence official estimated more than 5,000 of Mr Putin's troops had been captured or killed.

The UN human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths. The real toll is believed to be far higher.

The UK Ministry of Defence said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days. It also said three cities — Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol — were encircled by Russian forces.

Many military experts worry that Russia may be shifting tactics. Moscow’s strategy in Chechnya and Syria was to use artillery and air bombardments to pulverize cities and crush fighters’ resolve.

Ukrainian servicemen are bracing for the arrival of a Russian convoy in Kyiv Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP

Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the attack on the TV tower, which is near central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. A TV control room and power substation were hit, and at least some Ukrainian channels briefly stopped broadcasting, officials said.

The bombing came after Russia announced it would target transmission facilities used by Ukraine’s intelligence agency. It urged people living near such places to leave their homes.

Mr Zelenskyy also condemned a missile attack on the site of the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial, which is near the tower. A spokesperson for the memorial said a Jewish cemetery at the site, where Nazi occupiers killed more than 33,000 Jews over two days in 1941, was damaged.

In the lead up to the invasion, President Putin told the world he aimed to "denazify" Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president who lost ancestors in the Holocaust.

Mr Zelenskyy called the memorial attack "beyond humanity" and said Russian soldiers "have orders to erase our history, our country and all of us."

In Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s Soviet-era administrative building on Freedom Square was hit on Tuesday with what was believed to be a missile.

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Kharkiv, located in another large building on the square, was destroyed in the attack.

Thousands of people continue to flee Ukraine Credit: Visar Kryeziu/AP

The attack on Freedom Square – Ukraine’s largest plaza, and the nucleus of public life in the city – was seen by many Ukrainians as brazen evidence that the Russian invasion was not just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirit.

The bombardment blew out windows and walls of buildings that ring the massive square, which was piled high with debris and dust. Inside one building, chunks of plaster were scattered, and doors, ripped from their hinges, lay across hallways.

“People are under the ruins. We have pulled out bodies,” said Yevhen Vasylenko, an emergency official.

Mr Zelenskyy pronounced the attack on the square “frank, undisguised terror” and a war crime. “This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” he said.

In an emotional appeal to the European Parliament later, Mr Zelenskyy said: “We are fighting also to be equal members of Europe. I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are.”

Mr Zelensky has applied for Ukraine to join the European Union Credit: AP

Another Russian airstrike hit a residential area in the city of Zhytomyr, the town’s mayor said. Ukraine’s emergency services said Tuesday’s strike killed at least two people, set three homes on fire and broke the windows in a nearby hospital. About 85 miles west of Kyiv, Zhytomyr is the home of the elite 95th Air Assault Brigade, which may have been the intended target.

Mr Zelenskyy said 16 children had been killed around Ukraine on Monday, and he mocked Russia’s claim that it is going after only military targets.

“Where are the children? What kind of military factories do they work at? What tanks are they going at?” Mr Zelenskyy said.

Human Rights Watch said it documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital in Ukraine’s east in recent days. Residents also reported the use of such weapons in Kharkiv and Kiyanka village. The Kremlin denied using cluster bombs.

Cluster bombs shoot smaller “bomblets” over a large area, many of which fail to explode until long after they’ve been dropped. If their use is confirmed, that would represent a new level of brutality in the war and could lead to further isolation of Russia.

The first talks between Russia and Ukraine since the invasion were held on Monday, but ended with only an agreement to talk again. On Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy said Russia should stop bombing first.

“As for dialogue, I think yes, but stop bombarding people first and start negotiating afterwards,“ he told CNN.

Inside Russia, a top radio station critical of the Kremlin was taken off the air after authorities threatened to shut it down over its coverage of the invasion. Among other things, the Kremlin is not allowing the fighting to be referred to as an “invasion” or “war”.

“It is a nightmare, and it seizes you from the inside very strongly. This cannot be explained with words,” said Kharkiv resident Ekaterina Babenko, taking shelter in a basement with neighbours for a fifth straight day. “We have small children, elderly people, and frankly speaking it is very frightening.”

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry also said on Tuesday it has evidence that Belarus, a Russian ally, is preparing to send troops into Ukraine, while oil prices surged more than $5 (£3.75) per barrel after a release of supplies failed to calm markets.

In the US, President Biden in his first State of the Union address that the US was closing airspace to Russian planes and vowed to seize the yachts and apartments of Russian oligarchs.