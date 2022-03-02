Anti-war demonstrations have taken place in scores of Russian cities since Vladimir Putin sent his forces to invade Ukraine.

Activists and concerned citizens have held pickets and marched in city centres to chant their opposition to the invasion, which has seen more than 2,000 civilians die, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Almost 7,000 people have been detained so far in as many as 50 cities, according to the human rights project OVD-Info.

Russian press reported children had been arrested after laying flowers at the Ukrainian embassy.

Novaya Gazeta shared images, purporting to be of the children, in the back of a police van and in the station.

The newspaper said the children were released once a lawyer arrived.

Elsewhere, in St Petersburg, where several hundred gathered in the city centre at the weekend, police in full riot gear were seen grabbing multiple protestors and dragging some into police vans, even though the demonstration was peaceful.

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg. Credit: AP

Police detain a demonstrator with a poster which reads "The war with Ukraine is a shame and a crime". Credit: AP

The anti-war protests in St Petersburg have continued into Wednesday, as Russian military aggression against Ukraine intensified.

A protestor is detained in in St Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday. Credit: AP

Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow.

Despite this, locals have still come out on the streets and stood in solidarity with Ukraine.

A woman holds a banner that reads "Stop the war in Ukraine" as she protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia. Credit: AP