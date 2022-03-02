Major companies are pulling their services and halting product sales in Russia in the wake of the country's invasion into Ukraine.

A growing chorus of Western companies are openly condemning Russian actions, including Apple, Google, Netflix, among many others.

Here are the companies that have banned product sales and reduced services in Russia so far.

Apple

US tech giant Apple is stopping sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, it has also limited Apple Pay – which has led to huge queues on the metro system.

RT News and Sputnik News can no longer be downloaded from the App Store outside of Russia and Apple has made changes to its Map app to protect civilians in Ukraine – it has disabled both traffic and live incidents.

In a statement Apple said: “We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”

Google

Google has blocked mobile apps connected to Russian state-funded publisher RT from its news-related features including the Google News search.

The tech company has also banned RT and other Russian channels from receiving money for ads on websites, apps and YouTube videos.

Google Pay has been limited in Russia and Google Maps has disabled live traffic data in Ukraine so you cannot see how busy a place is.

The app has also launched an SOS alert on search in Ukraine – when people search for refugee and evacuation information, they will see an alert pointing them to United Nations resources for refugees and asylum seekers.

Netflix

Netflix said it has no plans to add state-run channels in Russia, despite a regulation that would require the streaming service to distribute state-backed channels.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesman said in a statement, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However the decision is in defiance of a new Russian law which would have applied to Netflix as of March 1, which requires media platforms that reach more than 100,000 subscribers in Russia to distribute free-to air Russian news and entertainment TV channels.

The regulations are overseen by Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor.

Facebook

Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

It is also demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

Meta's Nick Clegg told reporters during a conference call that the company had seen a "definitely discernable" degradation of its services in Russia since authorities there announced they would restrict Meta's platforms.

Russia has partially limited Facebook and Instagram after it called for the lifting of restrictions on four Russian media outlets, but Meta refused.

Nike has stopped online sales of its products in Russia. Credit: AP

Nike

Nike has made online sales unavailable in Russia, instead the sportswear giant is directing customers to their nearest Nike stores.

Nokia

Nokia has stopped deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

"This is a complex situation which is evolving rapidly and we continue to assess it", the company, which supplies MTS, Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2 in Russia, told Reuters.

Films

Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment said they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.

The announcement means the upcoming release of Turning Red, The Batman and Morbius will not go ahead as scheduled.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."