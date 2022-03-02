Ukraine rushes to teach citizens how to fight as eager residents take up arms

Ukrainian civilians are being taught how to counter the Russian invasion with Molotov cocktails by the government.

As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues to make slow progress, many civilians have chosen to taken up arms to defend their country.

This has been actively encouraged by the government who have offered guns and ammunition to anyone who wants one.

On top of this, the Ukrainian government has been instructing people how to make Molotov cocktails, as well as how to use them to disable Russian armour.

This is being supported by a mass of educational videos, posts and audio clips being spread all over social media.

On Monday the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Twitter and Facebook detailed instructions with diagrams about where to throw Molotov cocktails to disable various different types of Russian military vehicles.

The post was accompanied with the statement: "Vulnerable areas of enemy machinery. Punch the Occupier! Together we will win!"

Reports in the first few days of the conflict said radio stations had stopped their usual programming to tell people how to make Molotov cocktails.

Ukrainians have appeared to take the message to heart, with so many residents in the eastern city of Dnipro coming forward to volunteer at the start of the week some had to be turned away.

A local militia man helps a family across a destroyed bridge Credit: AP

Volunteers could be seen fortifying buildings with sandbags and helping to prepare weapons.

Dnipro has not come under attack yet, but is close to the Russian borders, so residents are expecting it to start eventually.

Elsewhere, videos across social media have shown Ukrainians attacking Russians with Molotov cocktails in recent days, although many of these clips have not been confirmed.

In the western city of Lviv, a brewery has stopped producing beer in favour of producing the incendiary devices.

Governments arming their civilians to counter a hostile invasion is not without precedent.

During the Second World War, the British government planned extensively to provide their population with arms and training in case the Nazi's ever successfully landed.

Elsewhere the Russian invasion continues to put pressure on major Ukrainian population centres.

Paratroopers are reported to have landed in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv.

More than 2,000 civilians have died in a week of war with Russia, Ukraine's State Emergency Service says, though independent confirmation is not possible.