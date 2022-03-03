Indian students reunite with families after escaping Ukraine

Play video

'It was intolerable but still had to keep our patience'

Thousands of Indians studying in Ukraine have been reunited with their families after being flown home to escape the Russian invasion.

The students suddenly found themselves in the midst of a war and fearful of what lay ahead following last week's invasion.

Pressure on the Indian government to pull out its citizens has intensified in recent days, especially after one student died in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

A memorial service was held for Naveen S. Gyandagoudar in his hometown in Karnataka state after he was killed when he left his bunker to go buy food.

Authorities said about 17,000 out of an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens in Ukraine had left the country and New Delhi was trying to evacuate the rest to nearby countries from where they can be flown back home.

