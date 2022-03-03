The city of Kherson has fallen to invading Russian forces, the city's mayor has said.

It comes as the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, came under more shelling overnight and into the morning.

Kherson, a port city of 300,000 people, is the biggest place to fall to the Russians so far and its position on the Black Sea has led to fears forces from Moscow could use it for amphibious landings.

Four major explosions were reported in Kyiv overnight. It was not immediately clear where the explosions hit or the number of casualties.

A 40-mile long convoy of Russian military vehicles continues to advance on the capital city of nearly three million people. On Thursday, the UK Ministry of Defence said the convoy remains over 30km from the city centre, having been delayed by "staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion".

There are fears the military equipment could be used to step up the bombardment of the capital, resulting in greater loss of life.

The lack of progress in meeting the aims of the invasion had led to a change in tactics, focusing on aerial and artillery bombardment of cities rather than the kind of lightning military advances originally envisaged by the Kremlin, Western analysts believe.

There are fears that, in recent days, hundreds of civilians have been killed in Mariupol. The southern city has come under intense shelling and is thought to be surrounded by Russian troops.

As the invasion continued into its eighth day, the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened an investigation into possible war crimes by Russia in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes by bombarding cities and launching "abhorrent" attacks in his invasion of Ukraine.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said work would begin “immediately”, with his team already collecting evidence, after a coordinated referral freed him to get to work without the need for judicial approval.

Mr Johnson warned the Russian president he “cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity”.

The investigation comes as the UN announced one million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since the war began, making it the quickest exodus of people this century.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the country’s population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting was expected on Thursday, having originally been scheduled for Wednesday. Russian is open to negotiations, its foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, "but only on one absolute condition - that it has to be equal positions, equal parties negotiating".

ITV News learnt from Western intelligence that Russian officials were told by the Chinese government to delay the invasion of Ukraine until after the Winter Olympics. The closing ceremony in Beijing was on February 20 and the full-scale invasion was launch in the early hours of February 24.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss will meet counterparts from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as part of the UK’s effort to demonstrate support for eastern Nato allies.

The PM had spoken to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, promising further support and weapons for the forces resisting Russia’s military and sharing his “disgust” at the Kremlin’s attacks.

Strikes that damaged the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv and the central square in Kharkiv have caused revulsion, and Western allies fear it is a sign of a shift in Russian tactics towards the indiscriminate targeting of urban areas.

Footage from Kharkiv appears to show damage to residential and commercial buildings.

Moscow’s international isolation was further displayed when the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to demand it immediately withdraws its military from Ukraine, with 141 nations backing the motion and only five, including alleged co-aggressor Belarus, opposing it.

How many people have died during the invasion?

The UN human rights office said on Thursday 227 civilians have been killed and another 525 injured. The office admits that these figures are a vast undercount - the UN uses a strict methodology and counts only confirmed casualties.

Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers. The state emergency service said more than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion began, but this figure has not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said 498 Russian soldiers have been killed since the assault began. UK officials believe the actual number of fatalities to be "considerably higher".

Mr Zelenskyy claimed 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed - a figure which could also not be verified - and urged them to return home as they would only face "resistance" from Ukraine.

He also vowed that Russian soldiers would have “not one quiet moment”, and described them as “confused children who have been used.”

Justice secretary Dominic Raab, a former lawyer who has prosecuted war crimes, said the UK will assist the ICC in hunting down suspected Russian war criminals.

The deputy prime minister told The Daily Telegraph that Britain could house Russian commanders suspected of atrocities in its prisons – in addition to proving a safe haven for witnesses who testified against them.

He added that “few countries around the world” had the UK’s “lead information” which would likely prove “absolutely critical” to the ICC.

At PMQS, Mr Johnson promised to publish a list of people associated with Mr Putin who could be liable for sanctions, as he said “the vice is tightening on the Putin regime” through the restrictions imposed by the West.

But he was urged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to immediately ramp up the measures against allies of the Russian leader.

UK officials have said more sanctions are coming, against oligarchs, Russian National Security Council members and banks, and that they believe the economic shock of the moves has been more significant than Mr Putin was expecting.

