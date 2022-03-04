At least 56 people were killed after a suicide bomb went off during Friday prayers at a mosque in Pakistan, according to hospital officials.

The Lady Reading Hospital, where most of the victims of Friday's explosion were brought, confirmed that 194 injured people were also brought in for treatment.

The attack is reported to have taken place at the Kocha-e-Rasladar Shia Mosque in Peshawar, near to the border with Afghanistan.

Volunteers assess the aftermath of the explosion inside the mosque. Credit: AP

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bomb, but the so-called Islamic State group and the Pakistani Taliban have both carried out similar attacks in the area in the past.

Peshawar Police Chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said an armed attacker opened fire on officers outside the mosque, with a policeman killed and another injured during the gunfight.

The attacker- who was said to have been strapped with a device packed with 5 kilograms of explosives- then ran inside the mosque and detonated his suicide vest.

The device was hidden beneath a large black shawl that covered much of his body, according to CCTV footage seen by The Associated Press.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, the top police official for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Province, where Peshawar is the capital, said the device was packed with ball bearings, which can spray a large area with deadly projectiles.

A man is comforted in the immediate aftermath of the explosion. Credit: AP

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing, which claimed the mosque's prayer leader, Allama Irshad Hussein Khalil, among the 56 life's lost.

Mr Khan's security adviser, Moeed Yusuf, said the bombing was a “heinous terrorist attack” and promised that those behind the carnage would “be brought to justice".

"We will not allow our gains against terrorism and our internal security to be compromised at any cost,” he said.

In majority Sunni Pakistan, minority Shiites have come under repeated attacks.

The state and intelligence services have been criticised for seemingly turning a blind eye to groups who target minority communities in Pakistan.