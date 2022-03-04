China plans Premier League blackout this weekend over Ukraine support

China is set to block coverage of Premier League matches this weekend over the competition’s show of support for Ukraine.

The Premier League released a statement on Wednesday saying it “wholeheartedly rejected” the Russian invasion and expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across this weekend’s 10-match programme.

The BBC first reported on Friday that Chinese rights holder iQIYI Sports had reacted by refusing to show the matches.

The Premier League has declined to comment on the report, but the PA news agency understands that the blackout is due to go ahead. The move has been interpreted as a sign of China’s strong relationship with Russia.

China has been forging closer links with Russia over recent years Credit: AP

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Thursday that the league’s Russian television deal with Rambler was “under review” and could be suspended or terminated soon, though it is likely matches will be aired this weekend.

Masters seemed comfortable about that, on the grounds that Russian viewers would see the strength of pro-Ukraine feeling that exists at Premier League clubs.

FIFA and UEFA are considering a request from the Ukrainian federation to delay their World Cup play-off against Scotland – scheduled for March 24 – until June in order to give them more time to prepare, with the Ukraine’s domestic league currently suspended due to the conflict.

The winner of that tie would face the victor of the Wales v Austria semi-final for a place in Qatar, and Football Association of Wales Chief Executive Noel Mooney said he would expect that semi-final would have to be delayed too if the Scotland-Ukraine tie is put back.