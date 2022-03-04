Play video

Dramatic drone footage showing the impact of Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling on Ukraine has emerged.

Fires could be seen along the main street of Borodyanka, a town 40 miles north west of the capital city Kyiv, as high-rise apartment blocks continued to smoulder from the attacks.

In addition to the damage to buildings, a number of burnt out vehicles could be seen on the town's roads.

The damage in the town is extensive.

The damage is extensive in the town, meaning many of the remaining residents plan to leave before the situation worsens, as they fear Russian troops interfering with infrastructure.

The exact number of deaths caused by the Russian operations in Borodyanka is unknown.