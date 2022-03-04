How much of Ukraine has Russia occupied?

The Institute for the Study of War and AEI's Critical Threats Project review the previous day's Russian aggression following their invasion of Ukraine.

The organisations monitor advances made by Russian troops as they target a number of key operational targets within the country.

ITV News will be looking at any advances the Russian military make each day as they look to take control of a number of cities in Ukraine

Russia is deploying troops on the ground in addition to aerial bombardment against the Ukrainians as they look to take control of the country.

Key developments in the last 24 hours, according to the organisations

Russian forces have advanced rapidly on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv

Their troops did not push a ground attack against Kharkiv in the last 24 hours but have instead diverted forces to the west and southeast

Russian troops have surrounded Mariupol and are attacking it brutally

The forces have renewed their ground advance on Mykolayiv, having secured the city of Kherson, likely to prepare for a further attack toward Odessa.

The latest developments as of 8pm on the 4th March 2022 Credit: The Institute for the Study of War with AEI’s Critical Threats Project

Which cities are the key targets?

Kyiv

The national's capital is home to its political institutions and leaders, in addition to Ukraine's major banks. Russia has already targeted a number of buildings in Kyiv, including its TV tower. The nation's largest airports are also in the city and have been attacked to limit access. Vladimir Putin will anticipate if the capital falls, the rest will follow.

Mariupol

A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol. Credit: AP

The 10th largest city in the Ukraine is on the sea with an active port with easy access to the Black Sea. The city has a population of more than 400,000 people and is Ukraine’s strategic port on the Sea of Azov. It could be a site for a military base for the Russians.

Kharkiv

Its proximity to the Russian border made it a key early target for the invading troops as they look to make early gains within Ukraine and move into the centre of the country. Kharkiv plays a significant role geographically and for communications. It has a large rail junction, with several trunk lines converging on it and a number of main-line stations.

Chernihiv

The largest city in the north of the country is close to Belarus where military are advancing from. Its proximity to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is considered to be of major strategic value.

Odessa

The Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Odessa is a major port city on the southern coast of Ukraine. Ukraine heavily relies on the port for exports of bulk goods and losing it to the Russians would represent a significant blow as it would cut it off from the Black Sea and leave its only export routes via road and rail. Whilst it would be punishing to Ukraine, it would represent a major strategic victory for Russia.

Kherson

Another port city, making it a valuable asset for the Russians. Kherson was the first to fall into enemy hands in the conflict and it is thought Russia could create a military base in the city as they seek to push further inland.

LvivLviv is a major city in the far west of the country which could make it the last place in Ukraine that Russia tries to occupy, should they choose to. It will likely be a base for those fleeing the country which could turn it into a stronghold and potential seat for Ukraine's government, if the capital Kyiv is seized.