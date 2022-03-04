People paying not to stay in Airbnbs in Ukraine to support residents

People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine they do not intend to stay in to support residents facing increasing hardship, as the invading Russian army continues it assault on the country.

It comes as the company said it has suspended all operations in Russia and Belarus in wake of the attack by Moscow and the support of its ally.

Hundreds of members of the public booked rooms for rent on Airbnb in just 24 hours in Ukraine as a way to send immediate financial help to people in hard-hit areas.

Social media users posted the moving messages they received from their host in response to their booking.

One Twitter user said he had booked a week-long stay in Kyiv for him and his wife.

Writing to his host, he said: “Hello Maria, my wife and I have just booked your apartment for one week, but of course we will not be visiting. This is just so you can receive some money.”

Another wrote that she had also booked a seven night stay.

"Just a way of helping out a young couple a little bit. They said ‘we will never forget your kindness’. I wept," she wrote.

An Airbnb spokesperson said the company would be waiving fees in the country in response to the actions of users.

“We appreciate the generosity of our community during this moment of crisis,” they said.

“Airbnb is also waiving all guest and host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time.”

But travel expert, Simon Calder warned the good deed could be magnet for scammers.

"Lots of talk about booking random Airbnbs in Ukraine and paying for them with no intention of staying, to transfer cash to the country. Warning: were I a Russian scammer, I would be setting up fake Airbnbs in Kiev and Odessa as fast as I could to cash in on those noble intentions," he wrote on Twitter.

Airbnbs might also not be owned by resident Ukrainians and may be owned by agencies rather than individuals.

On Friday, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky announced the company would be the latest big business to suspend all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Alisher Usmanov, the Russian billionaire who was issued with sanctions by the UK government on Thursday, was a major investor in the company.

Last week, Airbnb said it would be offering free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine and asked hosts in neighbouring countries for support.

At the time, Mr Chesky said: "We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania."

The company said it would work closely with governments on how to best support those leaving Ukraine, including by providing longer-term stays.

In an earlier statement, the company said: "We know that Hosts and guests on Airbnb around the world are eager to stand up and assist this massive effort to help those fleeing Ukraine.

"Anyone who is interested in supporting this initiative, including by offering free or discounted stays can go to www.airbnb.org/help-ukraine to get involved."