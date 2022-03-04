Seven-year-old Ukrainian girl enjoys makeshift birthday party in refugee camp

Play video

Members of the emergency services and volunteers sing 'Happy Birthday' to seven-year-old Arina

A seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee was given a makeshift birthday to remember in a Romanian camp.

Arina celebrated with local emergency services at the Mobile Refugee Camp in Siret on Thursday.

Volunteers and the girl's mother worked together to create a birthday party with cake, balloons and hats to bring some cheer in troubled times.

In cold surroundings, Arina was serenaded by the locals and other refugees as they sang 'Happy Birthday' outside her tent, before providing presents and cake, as she beamed from ear to ear.

Arina is one of more than a million people forced to flee Ukraine after the Russian invasion, resulting in many seeking temporary accommodation across the border in neighbouring countries, such as Romania.