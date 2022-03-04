Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the condemnation of Russia from Prince Charles and the practical steps the heir to the throne took to bring a united response in support of Ukraine following the invasion.

The pair also deliver an update on the Queen’s health as the 95-year-old made a return to virtual engagements for the first time since testing positive for Covid.

And they speak to special guest and native Welsh speaker Hannah Thomas from ITV Cymru Wales, who tracked William and Kate as they marked St David’s Day celebrations in Wales and explains why there is such loyal support for the royals in the Valleys.

