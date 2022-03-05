Defiant Ukrainians protest in front of Russian soldiers

Play video

Hundreds of Ukrainians can be seen rallying in occupied Kherson as the Russian invasion reaches its tenth day

Ukrainians are continuing to be defiant in the face of the Russian invasion of their country, which is now in its tenth day.

Videos posted on social media appear to show Ukrainian civilians in fought-over areas demonstrating in front of Russian soldiers, while a major protest was held in Kherson in Southern Ukraine, the first major city to have been captured.

People have taken to the streets across the world to demonstrate against the invasion over the past two days.

Kherson, a city of 300,000 people on the Black sea coast, was occupied by Russian troops on Thursday, and is reportedly under their control.

But this didn't appear to deter Ukrainians who have protested in large numbers on Saturday at the ongoing assault on their country.

Large numbers of people can be seen gathered and marching through the streets of the city, many waving Ukrainian flags.

A number of Ukrainian cities are currently under attack, with the southeastern city of Mariupol besieged and heavy shelling reported in Kharkiv, the second largest city.

The capital, Kyiv, is also experiencing attacks from the air and from artillery, amid fears that Russia is moving to encircle the city.

In another video, Ukrainian civilians can be seen walking towards and shouting at Russian soldiers in Mariupol, who start shooting into the air to dissuade them.

Mariupol has been under sustained bombardment for days. On Saturday morning a ceasefire was announced, which aimed to give civilians time to leave the city via agreed evacuation routes.

This has since been broken, and shelling is reported to have resumed on the port town, as well as in the Eastern city of Volnovakha.