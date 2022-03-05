Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed protestors across Europe on Friday via video link from Kyiv.

“Don’t turn a blind eye on this,” he said. “Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” he said though a translator.

“If we fall, you will fall,” he said.

Protestors gather at Remember square in Frankfurt, Germany Credit: AP/Michael Probst

“And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world, this will be the victory of our freedom, this will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery," he said.

“All of you are Ukrainians today, thank you for this.”

People gathered in Rome's Piazza del Campidoglio in Italy Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Russia's invasion of Ukrainian has entered a tenth day, with heavy fighting and arial bombardment affecting several major cities in the country.

One man holds a flag reading 'No to the War' in Orkoien, northern Spain Credit: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Multiple countries from Europe and across the world have introduced fresh economic and cultural sanctions on Russia.

Russia has said it's invasion is to stop Ukraine joining NATO. Here, protestors gather outside the NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium Credit: AP/Olivier Matthys

Many people, including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, have called for NATO to enact a no-fly zone over Ukraine - although the alliance has ruled this out.

Some people protested outside the White House in Washington DC Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

In Portugal, one protestor held a sign saying "close the sky over Ukraine."

Protests occurred in Portugal too, here demonstrators gather in Lisbon Credit: AP/Armando Franca

Protests have not been limited to NATO member states. Japan has also placed economic sanctions on Russia, and protestors have denounced its military operation.

Japanese protestors demonstrate in support of Ukraine's army in Tokyo Credit: AP/Chisato Tanaka

In Eastern Europe there have been calls for sanctions to be increased on Russia, as countries on NATO's Eastern flank voice concerns about the countries aggression in Ukraine.

People protest in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. One million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began Credit: AP/Mindaugas Kulbis

Whilst Finland, which is not a member of NATO, has seen renewed public discussion on if the country should join the alliance.

Demonstrators in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, on Saturday Credit: AP/Lehtikuva Stig

Protests have also occurred in Russia, where thousands of demonstrators have been arrested as President Vladimir Putin cracks down on dissent.

Russian police detain a protestor in St Petersburg on Friday Credit: AP

