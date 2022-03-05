In pictures: World protests against Russian invasion as Zelenskyy addresses Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed protestors across Europe on Friday via video link from Kyiv.
“Don’t turn a blind eye on this,” he said. “Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” he said though a translator.
“If we fall, you will fall,” he said.
“And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world, this will be the victory of our freedom, this will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery," he said.
“All of you are Ukrainians today, thank you for this.”
Russia's invasion of Ukrainian has entered a tenth day, with heavy fighting and arial bombardment affecting several major cities in the country.
Multiple countries from Europe and across the world have introduced fresh economic and cultural sanctions on Russia.
Many people, including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, have called for NATO to enact a no-fly zone over Ukraine - although the alliance has ruled this out.
In Portugal, one protestor held a sign saying "close the sky over Ukraine."
Protests have not been limited to NATO member states. Japan has also placed economic sanctions on Russia, and protestors have denounced its military operation.
In Eastern Europe there have been calls for sanctions to be increased on Russia, as countries on NATO's Eastern flank voice concerns about the countries aggression in Ukraine.
Whilst Finland, which is not a member of NATO, has seen renewed public discussion on if the country should join the alliance.
Protests have also occurred in Russia, where thousands of demonstrators have been arrested as President Vladimir Putin cracks down on dissent.