Russia's flagship airline to stop flights abroad as Brits advised to leave

Russia’s flagship carrier, Aeroflot, will halt all international flights except to Belarus from March 8.

It comes as British nationals have also been told by the UK government they should leave Russia if it is not essential to stay.

The move by Russia’s biggest state-owned airline comes after the country’s aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, recommended all Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes stop both passenger and cargo flights abroad.

It cited a high risk of foreign-leased planes being impounded as part of Western sanctions over the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine that ban leasing of planes to Russia.

Rosaviatsiya’s recommendation doesn’t apply to Russian airlines that use Russian planes or foreign planes that aren't at risk of being impounded.

It also doesn’t apply to foreign airlines from countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia and have not shut down their airspace for Russian planes.

Aeroflot's statement on Saturday cited “circumstances that hinder operating flights” as a reason for its move.

Aeroflot said it would cancel return tickets for passengers who are scheduled to depart Russia after March 6 and travel back after March 8.

Those with one-way tickets will be allowed to fly up until March 8.

Earlier this week, S7, Russia’s biggest private airline, announced that it was halting all international flights starting Saturday.

ITV News has spoken to Russians looking to flee the country as soon as possible amid a crackdown on press and freedoms.

Many have headed to nearby countries like Georgia and Armenia.

Meanwhile, British nationals who are still in Russia have been told they should leave if it is not essential they stay in the country.

The Foreign Office updated its advice on Saturday to say Britons should use the remaining commercial routes to flee the nation.

A post on the Foreign Office website said: “If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes.”

The department said it may not be possible to fly directly to the UK, or via EU countries, but that travelling via the Middle East or Turkey may be possible.