A British man has driven more than 1,000 miles in 24 hours in an attempt to help people in Ukraine cross the border into Poland.

Cameron Penny left his London home on March 4, arriving in Ukraine the next day after an "almost non-stop" trip.

"I just thought we weren't doing enough at home," he said.

"Other people have made it very simple - we seem to have a sort of management consultant approach to what's a dire situation, I mean it's a war zone.

"It would be so simple to let women and children from Ukraine into the country across the border, create air bridges, and I think we're just being really mean-spirited frankly in not doing that."

"I felt moved to do something, what little I could"

Since reaching the country, he's picked up three women and two children.

He spoke to ITV News from his car while positioned around two miles south of one of the main crossing points.

He described "severe congestion" there due to the volume of people trying to get across the border, adding that they'd been stuck there since 9pm last night.

"They've decided to let only Red Cross and children and disabled people and local people who want to get across the border through, so they're really throttling the number of people in cars who can get across."

"We're in a 10-mile tailback"

He went on to criticise the UK government for not doing enough.

"I think the little kids sort of skipping around almost like it's a bit of an adventure, but it's not. This is a destruction of people's lives in real time, and I think that's why we should be doing more."

He'll be making the return journey on Monday or Tuesday, but says he wouldn't rule out coming back if it's safe to do so.

He's also urging others to do what they can to help.

"Whatever you can do, big or small, don't hesitate to do it.

"It's wise to take precautions and do a bit of research and try and connect with organisations that are skilled in this."

