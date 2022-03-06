Play video

ITV News speaks to one of the protesters defying Russian occupiers in Kherson

Protesters in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the first major hub to be occupied by the Russians, have vowed the people remain "united" and unbroken as they took to the streets in defiance.

Scenes emerged on Saturday of civilians climbing aboard Russian tanks and waving Ukrainian flags in the city of 300,000 people on the Black sea coast.

ITV News spoke to one of the demonstrators involved, Andrii Abba, who said: "It was important for us all to demonstrate to the enemy, and to our country folk, that we are not broken, we are not subdued."

He said Russian troops had "blockaded the city" - cutting food supplies.

"We stand united, Kherson is not just a few people living in their bunkers and cellars trying to hide. We are a small city, staying united, we are not cattle who will be massacred. No, we will stand together".

A number of Ukrainian cities are under attack from Russian forces.

The southeastern city of Mariupol has been besieged - though a temporary ceasefire was agreed on Sunday to allow for the evacuation of civilians.

Heavy shelling was once again reported in Kharkiv, the second largest city, over the weekend.

The capital, Kyiv, is also experiencing attacks from the air and from artillery, amid fears that Russia is moving to encircle the city.

