America's nightmare: The gun violence surge sweeping US cities

At a police station in an industrial corner of Philadelphia a steady stream of people wait in the cold for the door to open and a document to be issued.

Those in the queue believe the piece of paper can make the difference between life and death.

They are seeking a gun permit, allowing them to carry a weapon with them at all times.

The reason for the queue is simple. Fear. The same emotion explains the huge demand at gun stores across Philadelphia and the country.

Residents are rushing to take up weapons because trust in the police has collapsed.

Murder rates and gun crime are surging in all areas of the city. 559 people were murdered in Philadelphia last year - the most ever. This year is set to be worse.

Gun violence is often random. Killings, carjackings, armed burglaries, house invasions, even road rage shootings - these are the stories that dominate the city’s newspaper front pages and TV news programmes.

This violent crime surge is happening across America. The reasons are complex.

Partly it’s because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken a crushing toll on people’s daily routines and sense of economic security. Partly it’s the rise of Fentanyl addiction, which has created its own crime wave.

But according to many residents we spoke to it’s also because police departments have pulled back from the streets in the light of widespread public protest at the conduct of officers.

It has created a security vacuum that has allowed gun violence to soar.

Nakisha lived in a homeless shelter for a while to ensure she and her son had a secure environment. Credit: ITV News

There are many tragic stories in this town. Nakisha Billa's story is enough to break your heart.

As a young mother she faced huge difficulties escaping violent neighbourhoods but she never gave up. All she wanted was to bring up her son, Dom, in safety.

She even lived in a homeless shelter for a while to ensure they had a secure environment.

Dom was everything to her. He had a constant smile, a heart of gold, and a great future.

A year ago, Dom was gunned down at a shopping mall. Credit: ITV News

A year ago, Dom went to a shopping mall. He was gunned down in another act of senseless violence.

Dom is so much more than a statistic. More than a victim.

He is a symbol of a city that is plagued by gun crime and that is catastrophically failing its residents.

Philadelphia is the city that gave birth to American democracy. It is known by its nickname, The City of Brotherly Love.

That seems bitterly ironic amid the mayhem on the streets here.

