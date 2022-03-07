The faces of those killed in Ukraine as the human cost of war escalates
As the war in Ukraine rages on, its human cost escalates.
On Monday, the UN confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began just over a week ago. It warned the real death toll is likely to be considerably higher - Ukrainian officials claim more than 2,000 have died.
In an interactive graphic, ITV News brings together the names and pictures of some of those who've been killed.
They include a children's doctor who was driving her nephew to get medical attention, a young family fleeing their besieged city and a 10-year-old schoolgirl.
Can't see the interactive graphic above ? Tap here to view