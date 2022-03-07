Ukrainian defence force couple wed on Kyiv front line

Play video

Lesia Ivashchenko, wearing a veil with her camouflage uniform, and groom Valerii Fylymonov tie the knot in a ceremony on the outskirts of Kyiv

A Ukrainian couple who had signed up to fight the invading Russian army got married in a makeshift ceremony on the defence line just outside Kyiv on Sunday.

Still dressed in their khaki combat gear, the occasion was the first time Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov had seen each for since the Russian invasion 12 days ago.

The bride wore khaki, her uniform accessorised with a veil and a bouquet of flowers as she said " I do" to her partner of 22 years.

The newlyweds kiss after tying the knot. Credit: AP

They were joined by guests, including former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko, in matching camouflage clothing.

The bride was showered with flower petals as she walked through territorial defenders' columns on her way up the 'aisle' to the makeshift altar.

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko congratulates newly marrieds Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov. Credit: AP

The new Mrs Fylymonova left her job when the war with Russia started last month and joined territorial defence forces to defend her district on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The couple, who have an 18-year-old daughter, decided to formalise their relationship on Sunday as the Russian invasion intensified.

"Of course, I'm happy. First of all, I'm happy that we are alive, that this day started, that my husband is alive, and he is with me. And we decided - who knows what will happen tomorrow - we should get married in front of the state, in front of God.

"And we have an adult daughter, and I think she's happy that we finally did it," Mrs Fylymonova said after the wedding ceremony on Sunday that was organised right on the defence line in Kyiv.

The bride in her uniform and veil. Credit: AP

"We are determined to push back the enemy and take back our lands and win," said the happy bride.

She continued: "It is very sad that this happened to us (meaning Russian invasion), that our family cannot be together. It's the first time when I see my husband since the war started, we serve in different places. But I know we will win, I don't believe I just know.

"I expected to have a very modest ceremony. I thought we'll just will say 'yes" to each other. It was a surprise from my brothers in arms and our commanders that they decided to set it up to show that despite everything we believe in future and life is going on."

