Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address UK MPs about Russian invasion

The Ukrainian president is due to give a historic address to MPs in the House of Commons by video link on Tuesday, as the war in Ukraine continues to deteriorate.

Formal parliamentary business will be suspended while MPs watch Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been praised for his defiant response to the invasion of his country, speak at 5pm.

More than 500 headsets will be made available to enable MPs to hear a simultaneous translation in English, but there will be no questions at the end of the address.

The address was approved after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted a request to allow him to read a statement.

It comes amid fears around the safety of Mr Zelenskyy, who is reportedly at risk of assassination by pro-Russian groups in Kyiv.

“Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House," Sir Lindsey said.

As ITV News Politics Editor Robert Peston notes, the move will be seen as a "really powerful symbol of the alliance between Britain and the Ukrainian government".

What is the Ukrainian president likely to say during his address to MPs on Tuesday? Robert Peston explains

"Doubtless he will be asking for more help from the UK," he said, adding that Mr Zelenskyy may request more military help and assurances on a no-fly zone - though this is unlikely to be agreed to by the UK.

The UK and Nato allies have consistently ruled out policing Ukraine’s skies, with concerns it could escalate and broaden the conflict, with Vladimir Putin also declaring that any third party involvement in a no-fly zone would be read as active participation in the battle.

"He [Mr Zelenskyy] also wants much tougher economic warfare against Russia," Robert Peston added.

Boris Johnson said on Monday that a core part of the strategy to isolate Russia was to decrease the reliance on Russian energy and to try to find alternative sources instead.

The US wants tough sanctions on the purchases of Russian oil, although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Europe has to be slowly weaned off from its dependency from Russian resources as so much is currently drawn from the country.