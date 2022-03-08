It its now a criminal offence for any Russian planes to enter UK airspace, the transport secretary has said.

Announcing the move, Grant Shapps said it will help to "suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die".

Mr Shapps said that UK air traffic control and UK airports have been ordered not to grant access to any aircraft which they suspect is Russian, which includes those registered in the country.

He said air traffic control now have powers to issue directions to a pilot or operator of a Russian aircraft not to enter UK airspace.

"The aviation sector is fundamental to connectivity and international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia's economic interests and holding the Russian government to account," he said.

Ukrainian leaders and civilians have been imploring Britain and its western allies to implement a no-fly zone in a bid to stem the Russian invasion of their country.But along with other Western leaders, Boris Johnson has resisted the move, saying it could lead to an escalation of the conflict.