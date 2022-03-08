I’m hearing of frustrations among civil servants in the Home Office working to establish and run the Ukraine refugee schemes. Sources speak of “consternation” among some officials – who feel the Home Secretary doesn’t get the scale of the crisis.

There is frustration at the level of requirements being kept in place before Ukrainians are given visas, with some believing more could be done through biometrics alone.

One source said there was a feeling that Priti Patel herself is refusing to make the system easier because of her ideological beliefs around immigration. “It is back to the hostile environment instincts,” they told me.

They said that instinct was making the process move so slowly. And also said they weren’t sure that Patel understood how large the needs come become – stretching to hundreds of thousands of people.

For latest analysis on the invasion - Listen to our podcast

The comments were strongly denied by others inside the Home Office.

One source close to the home secretary argued that the narrative of Patel being ungenerous to refugees was totally unfair.

“We have announced schemes which amount to uncapped numbers of Ukrainians fleeing Putin’s invasion. Any assertion that this government is not taking this seriously or that the UK is ungenerous are flat out wrong.”

They said that since 2015 more than 27,000 vulnerable people including children, seeking refuge from “cruel circumstances” had been resettled to the UK.

They said that was more than any other country in the EU – but resettlement accounts for less than six percent of total numbers of refugees in Europe – and – as I showed on Peston last week – the UK is seventh overall when it comes to the numbers arriving.

The source added that in Afghanistan we undertook the “biggest and fastest emergency evacuation in recent history” and pointed to the route for those from Hong Kong through which 97,000 visas have been put out.

One senior source with knowledge of the Home Office argued that Patel was trying to square the circle of a much tougher approach to refugees – for example through the borders bill going through parliament – and the immediate needs of Ukrainians facing a crisis.

The government has received criticism over the existing Visa arrangements for Ukrainian people fleeing. Credit: PA images

The bill criminalises anyone arriving in the UK illegally – which includes those who come via Calais. The home office claims this could deter people from coming but campaigners say it simply targets those fleeing desperate situations.

The source said that ideology and desire for people to apply for asylum in the first safe country – plus the intelligence briefings the home secretary will be receiving – explains why she will be determined to keep visa requirements in place where others drop them.

But they pointed out it is possible to have a different system that retains checks – for example giving people a discretionary leave to enter that has a limited time period.