Former Speaker John Bercow found to be 'serial bully' and 'serial liar'

John Bercow, the former Speaker of the House of Commons, has been found to have bullied staff members and told he should not be allowed a pass to enter Parliament.

An investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said Mr Bercow had been a "serial bully" while working in Parliament and a "serial liar" during the investigation.

It said were Mr Bercow still an MP he would have been expelled from the House of Commons.

"His behaviour fell very far below that which the public has a right to expect from any Member of Parliament "The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled by resolution of the House. As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate.”

Mr Bercow, who resigned as an MP ahead of the 2019 general election, issued a statement denying the allegations and attacking the investigation into his conduct as "amateurish”.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) sub-panel, chaired by Sir Stephen Irwin, found that Parliament's bullying and harassment policy "was breached repeatedly and extensively by the most senior Member of the House of Commons".

It rejected an appeal from Mr Bercow after looking into allegations from three people - Lord Lisvane, the former Commons clerk, Angus Sinclair and Kate Emms.

"In all, 21 separate allegations were proved and have been upheld. The House may feel that his conduct brought the high office of Speaker into disrepute. “This was behaviour which had no place in any workplace. Members of staff in the House should not be expected to have to tolerate it as part of everyday life.”

The ex-speaker denies all the allegations against him, which, according to his statement include:

Staring hate-filled at someone 11 years ago and the investigator refusing to interview nine witnesses because “they would not remember”.

Getting angry at the original rejection of my preferred Speaker’s Chaplain, Rose Hudson-Wilkin, whom I appointed anyway.

Falling asleep on a night flight to Africa and thereby ignoring a member of staff for hours.

Showing irritation at delays in obtaining a licence for civil partnership ceremonies in 2010.

Twice throwing a mobile phone – a claim rejected by the witnesses interviewed.

Brusquely ending a meeting 12 years ago.

Complaining about slow progress on staff diversity and scrapping zero hours contracts eight years ago.

"The case against me would have been thrown out by any court in the land since it is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumour," Mr Bercow said.

"Add to that a dash of personal spite and you have some idea of the vengeful vendetta mounted against me."

He added: “This has been a protracted, amateurish and unjust process which would not have survived five minutes’ scrutiny in court.

"To describe what I have experienced as a kangaroo court is grossly insulting to kangaroos. None of the investigators is a lawyer and the Commissioner overseeing them has no expertise whatsoever in the consideration of alleged bullying. “Throughout, gossip from absent friends of the complainants has been treated as the absolute truth, whilst eyewitnesses who challenged the allegations were described as ‘not helpful’ and discounted. The commissioner even presumed to make findings on matters about which I was never questioned.”