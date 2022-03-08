Play video

Mariupol resident Diana Berg filmed her perilous journey as she fled the "nightmare" in the city

A Mariupol resident who fled the eastern Ukraine city last week has said people there were living under "constant shelling" from Russian forces and a total blackout after the invading army cut off water and electricity.

In a video she filmed for ITV News, as she left the city for central Ukraine with her husband, Diana Berg described the desperate situation in Mariupol where the thousands still trapped are forced to try and find drinking water from drainpipes and light fires outside to keep warm.

"There is no light, there is no heating, there is no water, no mobile connection or internet. People don't know what's happening with the war, they only hear constant shelling, it's all around them and in their house," she said.

"They try to get water from drainpipes, it was when I was leaving they were making fires to get warm outside and now it's getting colder, their homes are even colder and colder."

"I was in the nightmare horror for three days, I feel so much pain for those left behind," Ms Berg said.

Refugees on a bus from the Mariupol area Credit: AP

Multiple attempts have been made to allow civilians safe passage out of Ukrainian cities under attack - but Russian forces have reportedly broken every ceasefire, with claims forces have even targeted those trying to flee.

Ms Berg described the promised green safe routes as "a bloody corridor".

"It's such a horrific situation, just imagine how much hope these people had to get out of that hell once and then a second time both were unsuccessful."

She described residents had been "living under bombs and rockets" and said parts of the city were in ruins.

Ms Berg said she was heartbroken to leave those still left, describing her journey as "a suicide mission”.

“We understood that anything could happen because roads in all three directions are very dangerous.” But there was no alternative to trying to escape.

“Mariupol is the most unsafe space now,” she said.

