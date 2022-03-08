Oil giant Shell has announced it will stop buying Russian oil and gas as the CEO apologised for buying a cargo of Russian oil after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it would also shut all service stations in Russia, with the process starting immediately.

Shell said the phased withdrawal from Russian petroleum products, pipeline gas and LNG was a "complex challenge" that would require action from "governments, energy suppliers and customers".

In a statement, the company said: "Shell plc (Shell) today announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.

"As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia."

Shell Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden apologised for purchasing a shipment of oil after the invasion.

“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel – despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking – was not the right one and we are sorry.

"As we have already said, we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine.”